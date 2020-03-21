Comparing Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) & Summer Energy (NYSE:SUME)

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Pampa Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Summer Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pampa Energia and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia 23.97% 17.40% 7.00% Summer Energy -4.03% -60.10% -12.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energia and Summer Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia $2.84 billion 0.22 $692.00 million $9.50 0.99 Summer Energy $151.90 million 0.23 -$7.75 million N/A N/A

Pampa Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pampa Energia and Summer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia 0 4 1 0 2.20 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pampa Energia currently has a consensus price target of $24.43, indicating a potential upside of 160.76%. Given Pampa Energia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pampa Energia is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Pampa Energia has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pampa Energia beats Summer Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2017, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,756 megawatts; 3 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,718 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuador. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2017, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 167.1 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 250 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

