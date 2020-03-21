Comparing Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) & Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cree and Cabot Microelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $1.08 billion 3.44 -$375.10 million $0.36 95.53 Cabot Microelectronics $1.04 billion 2.51 $39.22 million $6.72 13.25

Cabot Microelectronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cree. Cabot Microelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cree has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Microelectronics has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Cree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Cabot Microelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cree and Cabot Microelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 3 8 4 0 2.07 Cabot Microelectronics 1 2 4 0 2.43

Cree presently has a consensus target price of $52.98, suggesting a potential upside of 54.06%. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus target price of $156.20, suggesting a potential upside of 75.37%. Given Cabot Microelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Microelectronics is more favorable than Cree.

Profitability

This table compares Cree and Cabot Microelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -44.86% -2.00% -1.44% Cabot Microelectronics 5.85% 19.66% 8.66%

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics beats Cree on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cree

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and lamps for to distributors, retailers, and customers for offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hospitality, schools, universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting, parking structures, and other applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

