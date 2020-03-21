Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.
ELP stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.
