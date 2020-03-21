Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

ELP stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,383,000 after acquiring an additional 323,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,455.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,752,000 after buying an additional 851,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 1,615.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 484,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 463,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

