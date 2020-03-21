Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMC opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

