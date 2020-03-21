Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.38.

Comerica stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comerica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,024 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 216,060 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Comerica by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Comerica by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 166,843 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

