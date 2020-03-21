Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

