Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLPR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Clipper Realty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

CLPR stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 million, a PE ratio of -52.55 and a beta of -0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Clipper Realty by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Clipper Realty by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

