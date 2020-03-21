Clipper Realty Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Clipper Realty in a report released on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

CLPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.73 million, a P/E ratio of -52.55 and a beta of -0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Clipper Realty by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clipper Realty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 349.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.