Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTRN. BidaskClub cut Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $40,540.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390 shares in the company, valued at $47,675.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.