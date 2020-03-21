CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti reduced their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.
CIRCOR International stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth $98,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 105.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.
