CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti reduced their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth $98,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 105.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

