Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Insider Purchases £101,618.40 in Stock

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) insider Eric (Rick) Hartley Senat acquired 423,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £101,618.40 ($133,673.24).

Shares of CINE stock opened at GBX 51.86 ($0.68) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. Cineworld Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 82.76 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The firm has a market cap of $711.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.61.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Cineworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

Several research firms have commented on CINE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cineworld Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 299.23 ($3.94).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.