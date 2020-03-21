Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Insider Purchases £101,618.40 in Stock

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) insider Eric (Rick) Hartley Senat acquired 423,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £101,618.40 ($133,673.24).
Shares of CINE stock opened at GBX 51.86 ($0.68) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. Cineworld Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 82.76 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The firm has a market cap of $711.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.61.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Cineworld Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.
Cineworld Group Company Profile
Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.
