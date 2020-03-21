Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Up 73.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares rose 73.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $11.39, approximately 11,301,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 3,435,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Specifically, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 106,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

The company has a market cap of $770.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is 88.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 139,884 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 671,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 66,290 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after buying an additional 422,685 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.