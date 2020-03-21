Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cinemark from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Cinemark stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Insiders have purchased 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,467,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after buying an additional 1,319,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,911,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cinemark by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 139,884 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cinemark by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,864,000 after buying an additional 440,372 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

