Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.68. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

