CIBC Trims Keyera (TSE:KEY) Target Price to C$23.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.64.

Keyera stock opened at C$13.47 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.97.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$985.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$853.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

