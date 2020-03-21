CIBC Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$48.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.53.

TSE ENB opened at C$37.05 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

