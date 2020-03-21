CIBC Cuts Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$19.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.80.

Shares of ALA opened at C$12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.54. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

