Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.25.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.97.

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.08 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -6.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.08.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

