CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) vs. Blucora (OTCMKTS:BCOR) Head-To-Head Survey

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and Blucora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR $46.95 billion 2.21 $10.38 billion N/A N/A Blucora $717.95 million 0.60 $48.15 million $1.85 4.84

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Blucora.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and Blucora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Blucora 0 2 1 0 2.33

Blucora has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 250.09%. Given Blucora’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR N/A N/A N/A Blucora 6.71% 13.89% 8.01%

Summary

Blucora beats CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts. It also provides personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans, as well as loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business, combo, guarantee, and housing mortgage loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and financial leasing, third-party payment, and guarantee services, as well as loans for vessels. In addition, the company offers investment and wealth management, and insurance products; individual forex option and express, and gold trading services; open ended funds; private banking and cash management services; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. Further, it provides settlement and trade chain financing services; international business, wealth investment, risk and financial management, cross border RMB financing, international factoring and settlement, oversea financing, and trade finance services; and forfeiting and risk participation, cross border RMB clearing, interbank business, and escrow services. Additionally, the company offers instruments; custody and pension services; credit cards; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 137 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; 1 branch-level operation center; 1 representative office; 3,340 self-service centers; 11,382 self-service machines, including 1,610 automatic teller machines, and 9,772 deposit-taking and cash withdrawal machines; and 12,936 visual counters. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions for consumers and small business owners through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement investment accounts, tax preparation support services, data archive services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

