Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $122.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.19.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,692,000 after acquiring an additional 182,048 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

