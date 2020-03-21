Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Receives $1.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.29.

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHK opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.