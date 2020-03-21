Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251,770 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.89% of Chegg worth $40,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

CHGG stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -296.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $662,672.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,506,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 41,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,602,701.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,248 shares of company stock worth $22,436,654. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

