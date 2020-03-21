Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Increased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $89.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

