Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of CLDT opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $222.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.09%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

