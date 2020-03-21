Cfra Upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to “Hold”

Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,060.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $474.52.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $427.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $711.93 and a 200-day moving average of $435.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.