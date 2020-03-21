Cellcom Israel (CEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CEL opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Cellcom Israel has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

