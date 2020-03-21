Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDR. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.42.

NYSE CDR opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.39%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

