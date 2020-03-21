Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,566 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $310.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

Catchmark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

