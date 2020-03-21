Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CATS. Zacks Investment Research cut Catasys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catasys in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Catasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Catasys stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Catasys has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $164.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Catasys will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Curtis Medeiros purchased 18,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $184,263.58. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catasys during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 13,788.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catasys by 715.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catasys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 278,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

