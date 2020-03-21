Carry Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Carry has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $740,428.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Carry token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.04278278 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00069777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00038086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012914 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003755 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,374,891,090 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.