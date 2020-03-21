Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCL. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.53.

NYSE:CCL opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

