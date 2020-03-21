Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of CPRI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

