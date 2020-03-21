Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.86.
Shares of CPRI opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
