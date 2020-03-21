Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) vs. Allied Minds (NASDAQ:ALLWF) Financial Contrast

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) and Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

19.1% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capitala Finance and Allied Minds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitala Finance -62.79% 8.14% 2.92% Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capitala Finance and Allied Minds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitala Finance 1 1 0 0 1.50 Allied Minds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capitala Finance currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.72%. Given Capitala Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capitala Finance is more favorable than Allied Minds.

Risk and Volatility

Capitala Finance has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Minds has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capitala Finance and Allied Minds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitala Finance $44.03 million 1.14 -$27.65 million $0.80 3.86 Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allied Minds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capitala Finance.

Summary

Capitala Finance beats Allied Minds on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety. It primarily invests in companies based in the United States, but depending on opportunities this could be expanded to a global network of partners and investments. The firm typically invests between $0.25 million and $1 million in seed investments and from $5 million to $10 million in Series A investments. The firm focuses on commercializing technologies from leading United States Universities and national labs. It seeks to take majority equity positions in its portfolio companies. The firm partners with universities to fund licensing deals and corporate spin-outs. It prefers to continue to invest alongside a syndicate for larger Series A and follow-on rounds. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; New York; New York and Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.