Capital One Financial Downgrades Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

HLX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.75 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.93. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,926,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 906,641 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,481,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 649,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 927.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 588,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

