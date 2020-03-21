Capital One Financial Comments on Enerplus Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERF. SunTrust Banks cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

ERF opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $329.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $247.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

