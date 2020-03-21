Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$8.00.

CFX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised Canfor Pulp Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut Canfor Pulp Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$4.71 on Tuesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$4.01 and a 52-week high of C$15.52. The stock has a market cap of $281.81 million and a P/E ratio of -10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$247.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Canfor Pulp Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.53%.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

