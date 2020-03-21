Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$55.50 at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$55.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.93.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.87. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$47.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.00.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

