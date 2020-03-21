Canaccord Genuity Cuts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$16.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.
Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$6.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.56 and a 1-year high of C$68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.
