Canaccord Genuity Cuts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$16.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$6.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.56 and a 1-year high of C$68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Lawrence Winter bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,205.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,515 shares in the company, valued at C$806,028.76. Also, Director Brian Dalton purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,077.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922,077 shares in the company, valued at C$8,492,329.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $140,282.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.