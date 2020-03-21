Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Trading Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $51.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Campbell Soup traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $47.63, approximately 2,757,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,068,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

