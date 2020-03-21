Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Receives Underperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Calfrac Well Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cormark decreased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Calfrac Well Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of C$0.92.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

CFW stock opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$317.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.