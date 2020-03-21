Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAL. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Caleres from a positive rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Caleres has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $194.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,271,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,458,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200,883 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,337,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 325,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

