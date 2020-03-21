CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$21.00. The stock traded as low as C$14.37 and last traded at C$15.87, with a volume of 2795154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.18.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

CAE Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

