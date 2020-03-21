Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 217,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $71,559,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

