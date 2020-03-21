Brookfield Asset Management Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, April 2nd (NYSE:BAM)

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) are set to split on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of BAM opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $68.41.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,855,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,287,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,368,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,580,000 after buying an additional 1,800,657 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,799,000 after buying an additional 1,723,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,888,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,932,000 after buying an additional 1,425,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

