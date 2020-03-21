Brookfield Asset Management Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, April 2nd (NYSE:BAM)

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) are set to split on the morning of Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.
Shares of BAM opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $68.41.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.79.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,855,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,287,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,368,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,580,000 after buying an additional 1,800,657 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,799,000 after buying an additional 1,723,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,888,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,932,000 after buying an additional 1,425,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.