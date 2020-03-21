Brokers Issue Forecasts for SenesTech Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for SenesTech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst I. Gilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.36) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.39). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 251.87% and a negative net margin of 7,005.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SenesTech during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.