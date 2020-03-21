Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $33.00

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 734.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 467.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1,300.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

