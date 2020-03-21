Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price at $89.75

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $85.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

