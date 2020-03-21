Brokerages Set Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Price Target at GBX 150.83

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 150.83 ($1.98).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Stagecoach Group to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of SGC stock opened at GBX 61.40 ($0.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.29. The stock has a market cap of $337.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 87.30 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.70 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.