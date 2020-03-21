Brokerages Set Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) PT at $4.08

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRC. Piper Sandler lowered Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,168,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Range Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 81,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $771.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

