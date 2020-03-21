Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $74.53

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.56.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Cowen raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. PACCAR has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
