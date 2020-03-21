Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $74.53

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Cowen raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PACCAR from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. PACCAR has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $83.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

